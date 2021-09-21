Bigg Boss OTT’s Pratik Sehajpal & Neha Bhasin React To Social Media Trolls On Their Bond; Read Statements

Bigg Boss OTT contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin had caught everyone's attention with their close bond inside the house. Their fans loved their chemistry but haters trolled them mercilessly on social media. Notably, Neha was targeted by several netizens for her closeness with Pratik as she is already married to musician Sameeruddin.

Well, after coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT house, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin have reacted to the trolls. Pratik took to his Instagram and shared a note in his story. The Bigg Boss OTT finalist Pratik Sehajpal's note reads, "Guys, I have one request to all of you who love me and support me. Please don't say anything wrong to Neha. Don't blame her because I was also equally involved in everything and I accept it. But she has been a true and honest friend for me and has unconditionally and honestly stood up for me and that means a lot to me. It was a pure and true friendship and true emotions were involved. Please usko kuchh bhi mat bolo and ya toh mujhe bhi bolo. I respect her and I am thankful to her for always being there for me and main bhi uske liye honest tha. Please, one request guys. She's a great friend and a great woman. She's an inspiration and I will always respect and have that gratitude in my heart for her. Thank you @NEHABHASIN4U." (sic)

Neha Bhasin reshared his story on her account. She also expressed her disappointment over people's comments on her bond with Pratik Sehajpal. The singer also shared a statement on her Instagram story, which reads, "Honest to God. The morning after I got out. Read all the negativity, Heard the trolling against Sameer, mom, my sis and brother a part of me wanted to really die. I felt that darkness again. But my family's love, Sameer's calmness and support, Bling's kisses, Mummas constant calling and loud positive support of my fans resurrected me. If you think negativity and trolling and constant commenting is right then My fav line from an old song, 'Aise Jahan se kyun hum dil lagayein'. If liars, plotters, people who bi**hed and played with each other's minds were accepted then all I can say is Am all about love And till my last breath I shall be." (sic)

Their posts are going viral on social media, and fans are praising them for their honesty. Talking about Pratik Sehajpal, the actor has become the first contestant of Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. The show will start on October 2, 2021.