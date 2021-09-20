Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal On Her Equation With Beau Varun Sood's Family

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal is currently riding high with the success of her victory. The actress celebrated her win with beau Varun Sood and Rannvijay Singha. In her latest interview, Divya also spoke on her equation with Varun's family.

During her stint on Bigg Boss OTT, Varun Sood along with his sisters left no stone unturned to support and root for Divya Agarwal to win the show. Speaking to The Times Of India about her relationship with her boyfriend's family, the Cartel actress said, "Varun, his sisters and my family have always been people with strong opinions. I feel lucky to have such people around with whom I can maintain my individuality. They always support me and appreciate me for whatever I do in life. They have always been my strength. I am like the daughter of their family and they will always support me."

Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Thanks Everyone For Her Win, Celebrates With Varun Sood & Rannvijay Singha

Apart from this, Divya Agarwal has also reacted to whether she will be entering Bigg Boss 15 or not. Ever since she has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, her fans now want her to enter the Salman Khan-featured show too. On this, the Ace Of Space winner said, "I haven't got any call for Bigg Boss 15. I think the show has just ended so everyone is in a relaxed mode. But I am ready if I get a call, I will do it. I am in that winning zone, I will take up the show. Though I am scared of host Salman Khan, I don't mind doing Bigg Boss 15."

Bigg Boss OTT Winner: Divya Agarwal Wins Bigg Boss OTT Trophy & Rs 25 Lakh; Fans Congratulate!

Talking about the Bigg Boss OTT finale, Divya Agarwal won the winning trophy, taking home a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh. Choreographer Nishant Bhatt became the first runner-up while Shamita Shetty emerged as the second runner-up. While Pratik Sehejpal chose to exit the race to win the trophy to become the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Bigg 15, Raqesh Bapat became the third runner-up of the show. Divya's journey on the show was characterized by her friendship with Zeeshan Khan, Nishant Bhatt and Raqesh Bapat and rivalry with Pratik Sehejpal, Shamita Shetty and Neha Bhasin. It will be interesting to see if Divya goes on to compete on Bigg Boss 15 as well.