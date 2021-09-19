Bigg Boss OTT Winner Divya Agarwal Thanks Everyone For Her Win, Celebrates With Varun Sood & Rannvijay Singha

The highly awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT was held yesterday and Divya Agarwal created history by winning the first season of the OTT format of the reality show. She lifted the coveted trophy whilst taking home a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakh. Nishant Bhat was declared the first-runner up and Shamita Shetty came in third place.

Divya, who is known for her competitive spirit, had previously won MTV Ace of Space and was also one of the finalists of Splitsvilla 10. The actress was trending after she was named as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT as fans took to congratulate her on social media.

Bigg Boss OTT Winner: Divya Agarwal Wins Bigg Boss OTT Trophy & Rs 25 Lakh; Fans Congratulate!

Bigg Boss OTT Finale: Pratik Sehajpal Is 1st Confirmed Contestant Of Bigg Boss 15; Here's When It'll Be Aired!

After her win, Divya thanked everyone who supported her and showed support throughout her journey on the show. Sharing a video of the show, the actress wrote, “And here comes the winner of Biggboss OTT. We did it guys. We cried with her we laughed with her we danced with her during her morning dances we got nervous when she got nominated we celebrated when she aced her tasks and today all our efforts are worth it as today our reality queen our sherni brings the BBOTT Trophy home. Thankyou each one of you who has been a part of this journey of six weeks. Thankyou for showering so much love (sic).”

Agarwal was also seen celebrating her big win with beau Varun Sood, Rannvijay Singha, and her friends and family members. She cut a cake and raised a toast on her big day and Varun couldn’t hold back on showering praises over the actress. He to Instagram stories to share a glimpse of Divya’s celebrations and wrote, “Proud of you." Rannvijay too posted a few clips on his IG stories from Divya’s celebrations.