Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Mother Says She Doesn’t Have Any Idea About Her Daughter’s Relationship

Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who entered Bigg Boss 14 as Eijaz Khan's proxy, spilled beans about her personal life. It has to be recalled that when Rakhi Sawant asked Devoleena if she is interested in Rahul Vaidya, she had said that she has a boyfriend outside, and so does he (Disha Parmar). This revelation surprised her fans. When Devoleena's mother was asked about the same, she said that she has no idea about her daughter's relationship outside as she treats everyone like a friend.

Devoleena's mother was quoted by TOI as saying, "I don't have any idea about her relationship outside. She treats everyone like a friend and is good to all of them, so I don't know who she was talking about. It could be possible, she might just surprise me after coming out of the house."

She further said, "I am currently in Guwahati, so if she plans on telling me and wants to know my opinion on him then I will have to come to Mumbai to meet him and then decide."

When asked if she had a problem with Devoleena as she revealed about her boyfriend on the show, she said that she doesn't mind it.

About her game, Devoleena's mother feels that she is playing the game better this year. Her mother added that although previous year Devoleena was playing good, she had to leave the show due to a back injury. She also said that she liked seeing her daughter making friends and playing along with them during tasks and otherwise too.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz's #Sidnaaz Crosses 2M Impressions; Duo Become 1st On-Screen Couple To Break Record

Also Read: Hina Khan Bags Times Power Woman Award; Sidharth Shukla Wins Times Men Of The Year 2020 Award