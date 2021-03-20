Dheeraj Calls Surbhi Chandna Extremely Hard Working; Teases 'There's No Need Of Director When She Is Around'

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most talented actors in the television industry. The actor, who plays the role of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, was seen in Naagin 5. He played negative role Akesh Cheel/Shakura in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show. Although it was a cameo appearance, his role was appreciated by the audiences. Also, his on-screen chemistry with Surbhi Chandna, who played the role of Bani in the show, was loved by fans.

The duo's bond was also good on the sets of the popular fantasy-fiction drama series. When asked about his experience of working the Ishqbaaz actress, Dheeraj was all praise for her. He said that he was extremely hard working and knows about everything on the sets and about her co-star's character. He also teased that when she is around, there is no need of the director.

Dheeraj said that he met Surbhi for the first time on Naagin sets and she welcomed him by saying, "Welcome to the Naagin set."

Praising the actress, the Kundali Bhagya actor said, "She is extremely hard working. She knows what is happening on the set and what exactly needs to be done. She knows everything about her co-star's character and what he needs to do."

He teased Surbhi and said, "There's no need of the director when Surbhi is around. She will tell you what the scene is about. We have worked for almost 10 days and I got a very good friend. She has made me fat by feeding me so much."

It has to be recalled that Surbhi's chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, who played the male lead (Veer Singhania), was loved by fans so much that the duo is coming together for a music video 'Bepanah Pyaar'. The actors unveiled the poster of the music video recently and fans are super excited about the same.

