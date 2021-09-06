Gauahar Khan Gets Trolled For Sharing A Smiling Picture Few Days After Sidharth Shukla's Demise

Gauahar Khan has been on the receiving end of some criticisms and trolls for sharing a picture of herself smiling on her social media handle. Netizens criticised the actress for the timing of the post as it comes just a few days after her friend and actor Sidharth Shukla's demise. Talking about the post, Gauahar could be seen sporting a wide smile while wearing stylish attire.

Talking about the picture, Gauahar Khan can be seen donning a floral-printed white shirt that she has paired up with floral-printed palazzos. The Bigg Boss 7 winner paired up the look with radiant makeup and her hair tied up with a neat ponytail. However, fans soon started calling out the actress in the comments section for sharing these pictures so soon, just days after Sidharth Shukla's death.

One user took a dig at Gauahar Khan stating that Sidharth Shukla is gone and she is smiling while another user pointed out that she could have avoided sharing the post on this day. One netizen also asked Gauahar in the comment section "Is this the right time?" after she shared the post. Another user commented that she has supported the Rocket Singh: Salesman Of The Year actress always but this was not the right time to post such a picture. While one netizen stated that Gauahar can preach about the conduct of other celebrities but she herself shared a smiling picture of herself on her social media. The netizen called the actress to have double standards and called her a hypocrite. Take a look at the post shared by Gauahar and the fans' reaction to the same.

Gauahar Khan had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a 'Toofani Senior' along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan. She had shared an endearing bond with the Balika Vadhu actor in the show. She had shared a heartwarming note after his demise that stated, "From me watching you as an audience, to me discovering you as a friend. Thank you @colorstv and #BiggBoss for introducing me to a GEM ! @realsidharthshukla the moments I shared with u taught me how childlike you were, soft-hearted, caring, loving, Ziddi in the spirit to win in a game, naughtiest in the group, apologetic when u realised ur mistake, gave the best hugs, needed all the pampering to show Apnapan, n just the nicest little child in the body of a handsome hunk. Thank you for sharing so many lovely stories of ur life with me, will remember you through them. I truly wish I got more time with you! I pray that your soul keeps smiling, forever! Love n prayers, Sid."