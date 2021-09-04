Rahul Vaidya-Disha, Gauahar & Other Celebs Slam Paparazzi For Mobbing Grieving Shehnaaz At Sidharth's Funeral

Sidharth Shukla, who passed away due to a massive heart attack on September 2, was laid to rest yesterday. His family and friends bid him teary-goodbye. Heartbreaking pictures from his last rites have been doing the rounds on social media. Shehnaaz Gill, who was apparently dating Sidharth, was completely shattered and inconsolable. When she arrived at crematorium, she was mobbed and hounded by photographers.



Several celebrities took to their Instagram stories and slammed paparazzi for insensitive coverage and also for mobbing grieving Shehnaaz. Gauahar Khan said it's shamful while Disha called it insensitive. Rahul Vaidya said there needs to be funeral management agency. Himanshi Khurana reshared Disha's post.

Take a look!

Disha Parmar: Shoving the camera in a grieving woman's face to get her reaction is the most insensitive thing ever!! Why is it so hard to understand!!!??

Rahul Vaidya: I think our country badly requires a Funeral management agency!

Sidharth Shukla's Funeral: Family & Friends Bid Final Adieu To The Actor; Shehnaaz Breaks Down

Gauahar Khan: This is shameful! The media houses all alike should be ashamed of this kind of coverage. Hang ur heads if this is what u do to someone who has lost a love one! Be ashamed. very ashamed. All media houses, u are only about sensationalising even tragedy!"

Zareen Khan shared a video of Shehnaaz getting mobbed, and wrote, "What the f**k is wrong with the media? The poor girl is already going through so much and this is how you behave at her most vulnerable time just so you can get some exclusive footage of hers for your benefit. When did humans become so heartless??? My heart goes out to @shehnaazgill... stay strong girl."

Sidharth Shukla Is No More: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother Shehbaz Pays Tribute To The Late Actor

Suyyash Rai: Dear Media... Its brilliant how you guys come and be a part of our events and be a part of happiness and trust me we reallyyy reallly appreciate it and feel touched by that... but days like today when someone has lost their loved ones... you all should let them be... in their own space... and give them THEIR TIME... with THEIR LOVED ones to say a final goodbye in peace. Its heartbreaking to see them struggle just to step out of the car and reach there!! Its okay times to let it be! I know most of you are doing your jobs but its a request from the bottom of my heart to let such events be just a family affair."