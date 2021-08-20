Gauahar Khan’s Mother-In-Law Farzana Hospitalised; Zaid Darbar Says ‘Nothing Serious Anymore, She Is Fine’

Gauahar Khan's mother-in-law and Zaid Darbar's mother, Farzana, is admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. The actress' husband recently shared an update about his mother's health with fans. He said that his mom is now out of danger and is doing absolutely fine.

Zaid Darbar shared a family picture on Instagram, in which everyone can be seen wearing a mask. He captioned the snap as, "Hello everybody! My mom is in the hospital but I want y'all to know that it is nothing serious anymore and she is fine. We all are here for her and family is always each other's support system, so we don't have anything to worry about! Get well soon mummy...#allhamdulillah #family."

Ever since the couple shared an update about their mom's health, fans have been sending best wishes to them for her speedy recovery. Talking about the couple, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married on December 25, 2021, in Mumbai. The couple shares a strong bond with their families and never misses any chance to celebrate each moment with them.

A few days ago, Gauahar Khan celebrated her sister-in-law Moonzarin Darbar's birthday. The birthday celebration pictures went viral on social media, and fans couldn't stop gushing over cute moments from the small birthday bash. Earlier this year, Gauahar lost her father. He had not been keeping well for a long time. After his demise, the Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan never misses any chance to remember her dad on every special occasion of her life.

On the professional front, Gauahar Khan is currently busy with her upcoming web projects. She was last seen in the ZEE5 movie, 14 Phere alongside Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda. On the other hand, Zaid Darbar is managing his Atrangz Studio in Mumbai.