Gauahar Khan Reviews Bigg Boss OTT; She Supports Pratik Sehajpal & Slams Ladies For Playing Woman Card

Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 has been grabbing everyone's eyeballs, all thanks to its 'Over The Top' contestants and drama. So far, Urfi Javed has been eliminated from the show, and now, 12 contestants are competing to survive in the game. Ever since the show began, Pratik Sehajpal has been catching everyone's attention with his arguments with almost all the housemates. Especially, his arguments with Divya Agarwal, Ridhima Pandit, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat and Karan Nath were the hot topics of discussion on social media.

Well, many contestants inside the house have been criticizing Pratik Sehajpal. However, outside the house, Bigg Boss 7 winner and Bigg Boss 14's toofani senior Gauahar Khan praised him for his game. While reviewing Bigg Boss OTT, Gauahar told Spotboye that Pratik has not yet abused any girls inside the house, and Ridhima Pandit, Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal have been playing the woman card.

Gauahar Khan said, "I am watching the show as I can't miss Bigg Boss. It's too early to like or dislike anybody. But I find one thing really funny this season that inside people are trying to portray Pratik as the villain but he is not really the villain. He is somebody who is cool and made his presence feel in the very first week. And I have realised that everyone is enjoying playing the women's card by saying 'ladkiyon ke saath badtameezi mat karo, aurat se aise baat mat karo'. But similar instructions are not being given to the ladies inside. Aurat cheekhegi, chilayegi ya gaali degi to chalega."

The Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar also said that Pratik has not yet commented anything about anyone's family. She further added by stating, "I know this is too early to judge somebody's nature and that too on one week's performance but he is doing good. In the episodes often Karan Nath stands and tells him badtmeezi kam kar awaaz kam kar but ladki bhi to equally cheekh rahi hai use koi kuch nahi bol raha hai. So I find this thing really silly. I think for now he stands out but let's see what happens to go ahead."

Pratik Sehajpal is a connection of Akshara Singh inside the Bigg Boss OTT house. Housemates are very confused about his behaviour. He recently had a heated argument with Raqesh Bapat, where he called him 'spine less'. The actor had an emotional breakdown inside the house.

Coming back to Gauahar Khan, she was last seen in Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda-starrer 14 Phere. She is currently busy in her upcoming projects.