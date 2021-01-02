Gautam Gulati On Testing COVID-19 Positive: My Mother & Brother Are Worried While I Am A Bit Stressed

Gautam Gulati, who tested positive for Coronavirus, is currently in London. The actor had shared a post on his Instagram handle hinting about his health. The actor revealed to TOI that he is an early riser and likes to start his day with a workout. However, he woke up recently with a body pain and felt weak. He added that it didn't subside even after four days and he lost his sense of taste, that's when he got to know that he had COVID-19 and underwent rapid test, which came positive.

Since then he is in quarantine. The actor further said that he is quite organised, eating right and is taking multivitamins and other tables. The actor was scheduled to return mid-January.

The Bigg Boss 8 winner said, "I am quite organised and taking all necessary precautions. I keep spraying sanitiser on everything before and after use. I inhale steam regularly and gargle with salt and turmeric in warm water. I eat right and healthy. I am also taking multivitamins and other supplements."

He revealed that his work has suffered but he is attending virtual meetings and he is on schedule.

The UK is in the news these days for the new strain. He added that he is a bit stressed but is trying to put up a brave front.

Gautam further said, "My mother and brother are obviously worried for me. So, while I am a bit stressed, I try to divert my attention towards more productive things. I miss my mother and the fact that I could have eaten homemade food. Chaahe khichdi mil jaati unke haathon ki."

Also Read: Gautam Gulati Tests Positive For COVID-19

Also Read: Gautam Gulati Likes To See Shehnaaz & Sidharth Together; Hopes The Duo Think Of Their Future In A Nice Way