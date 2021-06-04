Indian Idol 12 Contestants Celebrate As 'Romance Special' Episode Brings Show To Top 4 Spot On TRP Chart

Indian Idol 12 has been in the news since a long time. Of late, the show grabbed the headlines for all wrong reasons, but now it's time for celebration as the singing reality show has garnered good ratings, all thanks to 'romance special' episode.

The show has occupied the fourt position on the list of the most-watched shows on television. The contestants of the show- Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan, Sayli Kamble, Anjali Gaikwad, Sawai Bhatt, Ashish Kulkarni, Nihal Tauro, Mohammed Danish and Arunita Kanjilal were seen celebrating the occasion by cutting the cake.

Shanmukhapriya shared a picture of cake and a boomerang video, and captioned it as, "Indian Idol is in it's 26th week but still the no.1 non fiction show with TRP 3.2!!!..Thank you so much everyone for all your love and support..Congratulations to the whole team of Indian Idol❤❤🎉👏👏."

Pawandeep too shared the same and wrote, "Celebrating the TRP of 3.2 Thank you so much !!@sonytvofficial."

Arunita wrote, "Woohoo 🎉🎉🎉 Highest TRP again 🥰🎼🤞🎶🙏."

Fremantle India shared a picture and captioned it as, "Romance is definitely in the air. 3.2 rating for the #RomanceSpecial episode on Indian Idol. Super grateful, we couldn't have done it without your love & support. Thank you for tuning into Indian Idol week after week and showing so much love to all our contestants, judges and the show."

The show is on and off the top 5 slot on the TRP/BARC chart. Recently, the show had re-entered top 5 slot for Kishore Kumar special episode, which had the legendary singer's son Amit Kumar as special guest.

For the uninitiated, the show has been in the news for Amit Kumar's controversial statements post his appearance on the show. Host of the show Aditya Narayan and singers Sunidhi Chauhan, Abhijeet Sawant, Sonu Nigam and others had reacted to the controversy.