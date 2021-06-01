Indian Idol 12: Vishal Dadlani Says He's Not Returning To The Show Till Quasi Lockdown Is Done

Indian Idol 12 has been in the news for one or the other reason. It has to be recalled that due to the lockdown in Maharashtra, the shooting was shifted to Daman, but Vishal Dadlani did not join the team. As per the latest report, the singer-music composer will not be returning to the show till state unlocks!

Vishal was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "Not till the quasi lockdown is done with."

Earlier, host of Indian Idol 12 Aditya Narayan had told ETimes TV that Vishal had shifted with his parents to Lonavala last year and so he didn't travel and chose to be extra careful.

Aditya said, "Vishal shifted to Lonavala last year and he has shifted with his parents. He didn't want to drive all the way from Lonavala to Daman and come back to potentially infect his parents as he is being extra careful because of his parents. I completely support that. If you have doubt then you should go with your instincts especially during these times.''

Other two judges of the show Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya have been making on and off appearances. Both the singers have apparently personal reasons for not being there. Recently, Manoj Muntashir and Anu Malik filled in for both of them.

Indian Idol 12 team has apparently shot enough content for one month and returned to Mumbai and are now waiting for the shooting to be allowed at the place.

Meanwhile, the singing reality show has been in the news for Kishore Kumar special episode that was aired a few weeks ago. Kishore Da's son Amit Kumar had graced the show and had revealed in an interview that he was asked to praise the contestants.

Indian Idol 12 Row: Manoj Muntashir Criticises Amit Kumar; Says 'I Wouldn't Have Done What Amit Kumar Did'

Sunidhi Chauhan Makes Shocking Revelation About Indian Idol: I Couldn't Do What They Wanted & Had To Part Ways

Recently, Manoj Muntashir had commented on Amit Kumar's statement. Also, Sunidhi Chauhan had made a major revelation about the reality show.