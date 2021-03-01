Karmaphal Daata Shani Actor Salil Ankola Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says It's Scary To Go Through This

Salil Ankola, who played the role of Suryadev in Karmaphal Daata Shani, has tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, the actor took to social media to break the news. Salil, who is celebrating his birthday today (March 1), is unfortunately in hospital and called it an unforgettable birthday. He said that it is scary to go through this (COVID situation), but will bounce back soon.

Sharing a picture from hospital bed, the actor wrote, "Bringing in my birthday tomorrow with COVID 19 catching up with me. Unforgettable birthday. It's scary to go through this but will be needing all your blessings to come through with this. Will be back soon full throttle 💪💪💪."

His friends from television industry wished him a speedy recovery. Take a look at a few comments!

Delnaaz Irani: Come home sooooooon💕💯💥😇.

Abhishek Kapur: Speedy recovery bhaiya.

Suyash Rai: Bhaaau get well soonest ❤️ toooo strong for this ❤️❤️.

Renuka Shahane: Take care @salilankola I'm sure you'll get well soon 🤗🙏🏽.

Sumeet Sachdev: Get well soon @salilankola. Wish you a speedy recovery. Wish you a very very Happy Birthday in advance. Take care :)).

Salil, who was a former Indian bowler, made a comeback to cricket after a long time as the chairman of the selection committee. Apparently, the actor has been getting a few acting offers but has turned down to focus on cricket now.

