Kumkum Bhagya Fame Arjit Taneja Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Shares Post On Social Media

Kumkum Bhagya fame Arjit Taneja has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor took to his social media account to inform his fans and well-wishers about testing positive for COVID-19. Arjit shared, "Unfortunately I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am under quarantine and following all necessary protocols. Followed all safety guidelines, but it is what it is."

He then went on to request all those who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested. The actor added, "If you have come in contact with me recently then please get tested - for yourself and those around you. The virus is real and is spreading. Don't let your guard down. (I kind of did) Take care and be safe!! (sic)" Check out the post below:

As soon as Arjit shared his COVID-19 diagnosis, his friends and fellow celebrities from the industry wished him a speedy recovery in the comments sections. Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma, Shardul Pandit, Shraddha Arya, Pryanca Talukdar among others asked Arjit to take care and get well soon.

For the unversed, Arjit Taneja began his showbiz career as a Splitsvilla contestant. He then went on to star in many popular TV shows including Bahu Begum and Kumkum Bhagya. He was last seen on the small screen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 5 and its spin-off Kuch Toh Hai.

ALSO READ: Choti Sarrdaarni's Shivangi Verma Tests COVID-19 Positive; Says BF Ripudaman Has Been Her Biggest Strength

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Alpana Buch & Nidhi Shah Test Positive For COVID-19; Producer Rajan Shahi Issues Official Statement