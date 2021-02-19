Kumkum Bhagya: Shabir Talks About Shooting His Character Abhi's Death Sequence; Promises Most Exciting Twist

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the popular shows on television. The show was one of the top shows on TRP chart. However, of late the ratings have dropped, to bring the show back to the top slot, the makers reunited the lead pair- Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha). It was the much-awaited 'milan' and the couple got married in the show. But, makers shocked the viewers by releasing a new promo, in which Abhi is shot and falls off the cliff. While talking to Spotboye, Shabir spoke about shooting his character's death sequence, and revealed that the audiences will be in for a major twist.

Shabir, who performed the stunt by himself, said that he was genuinely intrigued. He added that it was fun to shoot action sequences. He also revealed that the makers ensured that all the safety equipment was in place before he shot for the scene.

The actor said, "When the makers told me about the sequence where Abhi is shot and falls off a cliff, I was genuinely intrigued as it is always fun to do such action-packed sequences. I had to jump off a height for the shot and the makers ensured that all the safety equipment was in place before I shot for it. After going over the whole stunt choreography, I gave the shot and I can't wait for all our fans to see the stunt on the show."

When asked if his character will end on the show, he said that to know about the same, viewers have to watch the show. He added, "I have lived the character of Abhi for six years and shooting a sequence where he's shot and presumed dead is overwhelming. What happens to Abhi next is for our viewers to wait and watch out for. The story of Kumkum Bhagya has always kept its audience on its toes, so this time around as well, they are in for the most exciting twist."

