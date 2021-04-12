Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler: Big DRAMA! Abhi-Pragya Reunite But Tanu Accuses Abhi Of Rape & Gets Him Arrested

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the popular shows on television, all thanks to the favourite jodi- Abhi and Pragya. It has to be recalled that Abhi was shot and he lost his mental stability. Pragya, who was not allowed to see him, entered the house as Gayatri, a housemaid. She took good care of him. However, the family will get to know that Gayatri is Pragya, and they (Alia and Tanu) throw her out of the house. Pragya, who is extremely upset with this, prays God and her wish will be fulfilled as Abhi regains his memory and is back to normal. As fans expect Abhi and Pragya's reunion, here comes a major twist!

As per the latest promo shared by the channel, Abhi and Pragya are seeing doing gruhpravesh and they look extremely happy, but Tanu gives them a major shock by getting police to the house. When Pragya asks her why is she getting Abhi arrested, Tanu gives her the shock of her life by accusing Abhi of rape.

Further, Tanu threatens Pragya by telling her that she will separate her from Abhi for the next 14 years and says, "Abhi to 14 saal ki jail toh pakka (Abhi will be sentenced for 14 years for sure)."

Pragya, who is shocked and furious with Tanu's wrong accusations, vows to prove Tanu wrong and get Abhi out of the jail by proving his innocence in the next 14 hours. She says, "14 saal toh kya, tum mujhe unse 14 ghante bhi alag nahi rakh sakti. (Forget 14 years, you won't be able to separate us even for 14 hours)."

The channel captioned the promo as, "Tanu ne lagaya Abhi par bada ilzaam, ab kaise dilaayegi pragya apne abhi ko insaaf?"

Well, it has to be seen how will Pragya save Abhi from police and Tanu?

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates and spoilers of the show.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Major TWIST: Naira Comes Out Of Coma As Sirat Reunites With Ranveer!

Also Read:Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki NEW Promo: Cezanne Khan Makes Damakedaar Entry As Harman; Fans Miss Vivian Dsena