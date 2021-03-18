Marjaneya Song: Rubina Dilaik And Abhinav Shukla’s Chemistry Is The Show-Stealer

The moment of rejoicing for all the RubiNav fans is finally here. The much-awaited song, 'Marjaneya' featuring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla has released. The track has been crooned by Neha Kakkar and marks the first music video of the couple.

Talking about the song, 'Marjaneya', Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's goofy chemistry is the complete show-stealer. The song has Rubina craving to get attention from her partner, essayed by Abhinav. The catchy Punjabi lyrics and the peppy vibe of the song may strike a positive chord with the listeners.

Also Read: Marjaneya New Poster: Neha Kakkar-Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla's Trio Is A Visual Delight

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's fun banter in the song also acts as a visual delight. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor nails some of her expressions in the song. Not only this, but the couple also win big with their sartorial choices in the song. While Abhinav looks dapper in some of his outfits in the track, Rubina looks gorgeous especially in her orange attire in the song. It can be safely said that the song was definitely worth the wait for the RubiNav fans.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rubina And Abhinav Recreate Jasmin & Aly's Song Tera Suit; Jasmin Is All Praise For Them

Talking about Neha Kakkar, the singer also makes a delightful appearance while crooning the fun track. She can be seen sporting some delightful expressions throughout the track. Overall 'Marjaneya' promises to be a hit amongst music lovers.

The song has been composed by Rajat Nagpal while the lyrics have been penned by Babbu. The track has been directed by Rajan Bir. The fans of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla immediately started trending, 'Marjaneya Out Now' to celebrate the release of the song.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had been teasing their fans with some lovely posters of the song before its release. The couple had sent their fans into a frenzy when they had first announced the song, 'Marjaneya'. Rubina had also revealed in her Instagram live session that her association with Neha Kakkar goes long back and the two have known each other for the past 8 to 9 years. Apart from this, the Bigg Boss 14 winner will also be seen in another music video opposite Paras Chhabra wherein the track will be sung by Asees Kaur.