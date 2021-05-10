Nikki Tamboli Misses Her Late Brother; Says 'I'm Sobbing Myself To Sleep Almost Every Night'

Nikki Tamboli, who became popular with her Bigg Boss 14 stint, will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress might have been posting some happy pictures with her KKK 11 co-contestants, but is broken from inside as she lost her brother Jatin Tamboli recently. It has to be recalled that Jatin, who was just 29, succumbed to COVID-19 related complications.

Although the actress looks strong, she is yet to come to terms with her brother's demise. Nikki had revealed that it was his brother's dream to see her in KKK 11 and that's the reason she took up the stunt-based reality show. Recently, the actress shared a note on her Instagram account, in which she revealed that she is missing her brother and is crying to sleep almost every night.

Nikki wrote, "I miss my brother so much and I am sobbing myself to sleep almost every night. Few people whom I know tell me that it was his time to go and I should be glad that he's not in emotional pain anymore and not sick anymore and that I have to let him go but my mind doesn't want to accept that."

She continued, "I just want to be able to talk to my brother and when I say this to my friends they say me that I still can, but it's not the same.....The y are just not understanding or listening to how I am feeling. I knew my brother my whole life, we were very close and we always protected each other from the other family members and I had to look after him for most of his life even when I wasn't around. I kind of felt like my brother's sister and mum."

The actress further wrote that although her parents think she is strong, she feels everything is too hard and each day is difficult to live. She added that she hasn't accepted her brother's death.

Nikki concluded by writing, "My mum and father just keep saying that I am strong one in the family and she could have never gone through my and she expects me to be ok now and feeling strong now. I don't feel strong at all now. I feel like everything is too hard and I just feel each day is difficult to live. I haven't expected my brother's death."