    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sidharth Shukla’s Funeral: Family & Friends To Bid Final Adieu To The Actor; Asim Riaz & Arjun Bijlani Spotted

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss 13 winner and Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla passed away yesterday (September 2) due to heart attack at his Mumbai home. He was 40 and is survived by his mother and two elder sisters. The postmortem was carried yesterday and ambulance had arrived outside the Cooper Hospital at around 10 am to take his mortal remains.

      Hours after the actor's demise, several actors visited Cooper Hospital and his residence to pay last respect. The funeral is being held now. His family and friends have arrived to bid the final adieu to the Balika Vadhu actor.

      Sidharth Shukla’s Funeral

      Arjun Bijlani, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Vikas Gupta and Aly Goni arrived at Sidharth's residence to pay last respect to actor.

      Asim Riaz & Arjun Bijlani

      Ambulance has arrived to take the Bigg Boss star on final journey.
      Sidharth Shukla’s Funeral
      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X