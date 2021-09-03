Sidharth Shukla’s Funeral: Family & Friends To Bid Final Adieu To The Actor; Asim Riaz & Arjun Bijlani Spotted

Bigg
Boss
13
winner
and
Balika
Vadhu
actor
Sidharth
Shukla
passed
away
yesterday
(September
2)
due
to
heart
attack
at
his
Mumbai
home.
He
was
40
and
is
survived
by
his
mother
and
two
elder
sisters.
The
postmortem
was
carried
yesterday
and
ambulance
had
arrived
outside
the
Cooper
Hospital
at
around
10
am
to
take
his
mortal
remains.
Hours
after
the
actor's
demise,
several
actors
visited
Cooper
Hospital
and
his
residence
to
pay
last
respect.
The
funeral
is
being
held
now.
His
family
and
friends
have
arrived
to
bid
the
final
adieu
to
the
Balika
Vadhu
actor.
Arjun
Bijlani,
Asim
Riaz,
Arti
Singh,
Vikas
Gupta
and
Aly
Goni
arrived
at
Sidharth's
residence
to
pay
last
respect
to
actor.
Ambulance
has
arrived
to
take
the
Bigg
Boss
star
on
final
journey.