Sidharth Shukla’s Funeral: Family & Friends To Bid Final Adieu To The Actor; Asim Riaz & Arjun Bijlani Spotted

Bigg Boss 13 winner and Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla passed away yesterday (September 2) due to heart attack at his Mumbai home. He was 40 and is survived by his mother and two elder sisters. The postmortem was carried yesterday and ambulance had arrived outside the Cooper Hospital at around 10 am to take his mortal remains.

Hours after the actor's demise, several actors visited Cooper Hospital and his residence to pay last respect. The funeral is being held now. His family and friends have arrived to bid the final adieu to the Balika Vadhu actor.

Arjun Bijlani, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Vikas Gupta and Aly Goni arrived at Sidharth's residence to pay last respect to actor.

Ambulance has arrived to take the Bigg Boss star on final journey.