Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya Takes A Ride On The E-Bike Gifted To Him By Host Salman Khan

Rahul Vaidya may have lost the final race for the trophy in Bigg Boss 14 to Rubina Dilaik but the singer sure has amassed a massive fan-following after his stint on the show. Rahul has also been quite active on social media to share his daily activities with his die-hard fans after his appearance on the show. Recently, the singer took to his social media handle to share some pictures of himself enjoying a ride on the e-bike gifted to him by Salman Khan.

Talking about the post, Rahul Vaidya can be seen flaunting the Being Human E-Bike which he was gifted by Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan. Rahul can be seen looking visibly elated while taking a ride on the same. The 'Yaad Teri' singer also mentioned in his caption that he has especially loved the experience of riding the e-bike since he loves being outdoors and doing cardio when it comes to fitness.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya's Recent Reply To A Fan Will Prove That He Is All Set To Embrace Fatherhood

Rahul Vaidya can be seen looking dapper in a white tee with blue leaf prints which he paired up with black shorts. The singer further completed the look with his glares and white shoes. Take a look at the post shared by the Bigg Boss 14 first runner-up.

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya has been winning the hearts of his fans with his mushy appearances and social media PDA with ladylove Disha Parmar. The two have been spotted spending some quality time with each other ever since the singer exited the reality show. Rahul and Disha had also attended double dates with Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. For the unversed, Rahul had formed a close friendship with Aly on the show and their bromance has been quite visible even after Bigg Boss 14 concluded.

Also Read: Rahul Vaidya Credits His Bigg Boss Success To Sidharth Shukla; Hopes To Meet Him Soon To Thank Him Personally

Rahul Vaidya also conducted a fun chat session with his fans wherein one of his fans asked him about his desire. To this, the singer gave an adorable reply stating that he wishes to become a father soon to a baby girl. Apart from this, Rahul hinted to his fans during the session that he will soon be out with a romantic track which will be followed by a party number.