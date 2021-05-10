Late Actor Rahul Vohra’s Wife Blames Medical Negligence For His Death & Seeks Justice

Actor and YouTuber Rahul Vohra passed away due to COVID-19 complications, hours after sharing helplessness on his Facebook account. He was admitted to a Delhi hospital and had sought help for better treatment, but in vain. His wife Jyoti Tiwari has now blamed medical negligence for his demise and sought justice.

The actress also shared a heart-wrenching video in which he was seen gasping for oxygen and complained about the hospital's negligence.

Jyoti shared the late actor's video in which he was seen struggling for oxygen and wrote, "Justice for every Rahul 🙏 Mera Rahul chala gaya ye sabko pata hai par kaise gaya ye kisi ko nahi pata. Is tarah se ilaaj kia jata h vahan. Ummeed karti hun mere pati ko insaaf milega. Ek aur Rahul is duniya se nhi Jana chahiye. #justiceforirahulvohra (Everyone knows that my Rahul left us but no one knows how he died. This is the kind of treatment he got. I hope my husband will get justice. Another Rahul should not die in this manner)."

In the video, Rahul was seen sharing his struggle. He said, "Iski bohot keemat hai aaj ke time pe. Bina iske mareez na chhatpata jaata hai. Kuch nahi aata isme, kuch bhi nahi aa raha (This is very valuable in today's time. Without this, patients suffer. But nothing is coming through this one, nothing at all)."

He concluded by saying that when he called an attendant for assistance with something, they would tell him that they will return in a minute, and then would disappear.

Jyoti also shared a few pictures on her Instagram story. Sharing a picture snapped with Rahul, she wrote, "Chale gaye na pyaar adhura kar ke (You left me and our love incomplete)."