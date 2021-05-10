Rahul Vohra's Demise: Kishwer Merchant Says 'I Wish His Message Had Reached Sonu Sood'; Other Celebs React

Rahul Vohra, who tested positive for COVID-19, died on Sunday (May 9). What's heartbreaking was his last post on his Facebook account. The actor-YouTuber, who had huge fan following on Facebook, had requested for help for his treatment. He had given up all hope and had posted that if he had got good treatment, he could have been saved.

A paparazzi had shared his messaged and his last post on his Instagram account. Several celebrities had reacted to the post. One among them was Kishwer Merchant, who wished that his message had reached Sonu Sood (who is helping many COVID-19 patients and their families).

Kishwer wrote, "I so wish his message had reached @sonu_sood .. things would probably be different..Prayers and Strength to the family 🙏."

Other celebrities too were heartbroken with his demise. Amit Tandon commented, "His plea for help went unanswered. Sorry Rahul and to the thousands of souls fighting so hard yet still dying daily. WE FAILED YOU🙏❤🤲," Nivedita Basu commented, " 🙏Om Shanti 🙏 the bad news just doesn't stop," Ronit Roy wrote, "That's devastating," Advik Mahajan commented, "So do sad...RIP 🙏🙏" and Mansi Srivastava wrote, "Really sad 😢."

Ashish Chanchlani tweeted, "Extremely shocked to hear about passing of Rahul vohra. I used to talk to him in very early times of my career. Very humble and skilled personality. His passing away is a complete shock. I dont have words. A talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family. Om shanti."

For the uninitiated, on Saturday, Rahul had shared the post of his helplessness tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and asked for better treatment.