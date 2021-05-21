Rakhi Sawant Did Not Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Because Of Abhinav Shukla; Find Out Why

Rakhi Sawant is known for making headlines on the internet by doing some fun activities and her strong opinion over various issues. When she had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger, the controversial diva caught everyone's attention with her funny tactics and so-called affection towards co-contestant Abhinav Shukla. For the unversed, the actress had also confessed her love to him and even showed her obsession openly on national television.

Amidst all, Rakhi Sawant recently interacted with paparazzi, where the Bigg Boss 14 finalist revealed that she didn't participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 due to her affection towards Abhinav Shukla. She even said that Nikki Tamboli is the 'third wheel' between them. Rakhi said, "Nahi baba, main nahi jaana chahti, waha Ruby nahi hai na. Kya pata mera fir se affair ho jaye. You never know Abhinav Shukla ke saath. Haan lekin ek kabab mein haddi hai wahan pe, Nikki Tamboli. (No, I don't want to go there in the absence of Rubina Dilaik. What if I get involved in another affair? You never know with Abhinav. But Nikki Tamboli is there)."

Looks like, Rakhi Sawant has not yet forgotten Abhinav Shukla. For the unversed, she had a huge fight with Rubina Dilaik over her love for Abhinav. However, after the show, Rakhi had said that it was just for the game and entertainment.

Talking about her career, Rakhi Sawant will next be seen in the web series, Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn. She has reportedly completed more than a 50 per cent portion of the show and is looking forward to joining the sets of the same post lockdown in Maharashtra.