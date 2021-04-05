Rakhi Sawant Gets Worried After Learning About Her Gym Buddy Vicky Kaushal’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

Bollywood and Television industry is right now affected by the rapid spread of COVID-19. Yesterday, Akshay Kumar and Govinda tested positive for Coronavirus, and today, actor Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and TV stars like Sudhanshu Pandey, Kanika Mann, Shubhangi Atre and many others have tested positive for COVID-19. Well, several news reports about the celebs have indeed shocked their fans. Rakhi Sawant too is worried about Vicky Kaushal, as they work out in the same gym.

Recently, paparazzi spotted Rakhi Sawant outside her gym in Mumbai, where they informed her that Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar have tested positive for Coronavirus. After learning about Vicky, the Main Hoon Na actress was shocked and said that he works out in the same gym, and they are gym buddies. The video of Rakhi Sawant is going viral on social media.

In the video, Rakhi Sawant expressed her concern over Vicky Kaushal's health and said that he will be fine soon. She prayed for his speedy recovery. Apart from that, Rakhi also expressed her disappointment over the people who show fake COVID-19 reports just to travel from one place to another. She said that the Coronavirus spread can be stopped if people don't show their fake reports.

The Bigg Boss 14 finalist further stated that it's a curable disease and if people follow all the safety rules genuinely, we can win this race against Coronavirus. For the unversed, a few days ago, Rakhi Sawant had also prayed for Aamir Khan, when she learnt about him being diagnosed with COVID-19.

On the professional front, she will next be seen in the film Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn. She is currently busy shooting for the same in Mumbai.

