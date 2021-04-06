Rakhi Sawant Scolds A Man For Not Wearing Mask, Calls It A Wrong Act

Rakhi Sawant was recently spotted by the paparazzi exiting her Zumba class wherein she also interacted with them. However, Rakhi went on to scold a man for not wearing a mask amidst the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. She also expressed her concern over the city going under lockdown once again.

Talking about the same, while interacting with the paparazzi, a man approached Rakhi for a selfie, but she went on to refuse him for the same as he was not wearing a mask. Not only this, but she also told him that it was because of people like him that Mumbai is being shut again. She calls this a very wrong act. For the unversed, the Maharashtra government has imposed some stricter regulations to curb the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. This includes a weekend lockdown in the state until April 30, 2021. Take a look at the video.

Apart from that Rakhi also expressed her concern over the city once again going under a strict lockdown. She revealed that her gym and dance class will also be shutting down now. However, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist went on to say that this will not stop her from practising Zumba and dancing at home. She revealed that she will be doing some belly dancing at home. The 'Pardesiya' star also joked that she will shake her entire building during her dance routine and will cure everyone in her building of corona.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant Gets Worried After Learning About Her Gym Buddy Vicky Kaushal's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Rakhi was also seen poking fun on the video of how the paparazzi manage to find her every time she walks out of her gym or dance class. She jokingly asks them if her driver goes on to inform them of her whereabouts. The Main Hoon Na actor also wished her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rubina Dilaik and Paras Chhabra for their new music video 'Galat' which was released today even though she admitted to not watching it till now.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant Reveals Her Husband Ritesh Wants To Marry Her Again In Front Of Everyone

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakhi Sawant had been shooting for her upcoming web series Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn. The show has been directed by Marukh Mirza. She also shared a BTS video of the same on her social media handle.