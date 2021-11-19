Rashami Desai On Social Media Trolls; Says ‘Abusing On Social Media Is Too Much, I Feel Bad About That’

TV actress and Bigg Boss 13 finalist Rashami Desai is known for voicing her opinions openly on several issues that happen in society. Right now, she is religiously watching Bigg Boss 15 and never leaves any chance to share her opinions over particular incidences that happen inside the house. Let us tell you, Rashami Desai has often been targeted by haters on social media.

Recently, in an interview with India Forums, Rashami Desai opened up on dealing with social media trolls. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress said, "I am very opinionated in terms of what I see happening around. I feel that abusing on social media is too much, so people actually need to understand the situation and not take their frustration out in a bad and illegal way, which is very mentally stressful for the people to deal with because you don't understand or see a lot of things and everyone has a different point of views."

Rashami further added, "'You can't change someone and you shouldn't even try to change someone. If they don't want to change, just let them be on their own. If they are wrong, they will learn from the mistakes, if they are right, abusing them will not mean anything. People only want to be associated with good things but people don't have the ability to speak the truth, so I think they should understand that it is a little demeaning at times that after all these years of hard work, you tend to judge people just like that, which is very ungrateful for the people who sacrifice a lot and do a lot of things for others. They don't even know the things we do as an actor as, a producer, as a part of my fraternity' a lot of people don't know how much people help each other indirectly, so I feel bad about that."

Looks like, Rashami Desai has learnt how to deal with trolls. A few days ago, she had come in support of Rajiv Adatia, when Afsana Khan accused him of allegedly touching her inappropriately. Moreover, she had also praised Tejasswi Prakash for her game inside the house. Talking about Bigg Boss 15, the house has divided into two groups Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali. Fans are very much excited to see their battle inside the house.