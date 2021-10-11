Rubina Dilaik Gives Befitting Reply To Kashmera Shah On Twitter For THIS Reason

Kashmera Shah is an ardent follower of each season of Bigg Boss. Currently, she is watching Bigg Boss 15 and doesn't leave any chance to share her opinion about the things that happen in the madhouse. Interestingly, the Bigg Boss 1 contestant is loving the way jungalwasi playing the game in Bigg Boss 15.

Hence, she recently took to Twitter and praised them. Notably, in her tweet, Kashmera took a dig at Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik. Kashmera wrote, "Just saw last night's episode and this season of @BiggBoss kicks last season's ass. Superb job team for casting interesting people that are interested in playing the game and don't spend their entire time in doing yoga and eating apples @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan #bb15."

Sending you love and strength https://t.co/IeIZMhlXis — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) October 10, 2021

In her tweet, she indirectly targeted Rubina Dilaik as she used to do Yoga and eat apples in the house. Interestingly, the Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress noticed her comment and replied to her tweet with a befitting reply. Rubina wrote, "Sending you love and strength."

Rubina Dilaik Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Hubby Abhinav Shukla; Says 'Happy Birthday My Sunshine'

Interestingly, Rubina Dilaik fans praised their favourite actress for her savage reply. Read tweets here-

Rubina Dilaik Bids Adieu To Saumya & Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki; Pens Emotional Post

@peepoye_ "4 lines of Jealousy of @kashmerashah exposed in one line by @RubiDilaik - not bad! #BB15." @MaverickMaya_ ". @RubiDilaik is one of the most loved contestants of @BiggBoss because she lived in that house in a dignified manner. She never fought with anyone unnecessarily but other contestants used to poke her in order to pick a fight with her for screen space !! SAVAGE BOSS LADY RUBINA." @Team__Shamita "Rubina Dilaik was best in BB14. She has that aura still now. She will be always remember for her savage dialogue. Love you @RubiDilaik. SAVAGE BOSS LADY RUBINA." @SagaciousSachin "Kids think @kashmerashah did that tweet to seek attention but only legends knows that tweet was just for getting 10 Kg apples from @ashukla09 and yoga tips from @RubiDilaik SAVAGE BOSS LADY RUBINA."

(Social media posts are unedited.)