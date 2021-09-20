Rubina Dilaik Bids Adieu To Saumya & Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki; Pens Emotional Post

Rubina Dilaik-starrer Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is going off-air soon. The cast shot the show's last episode on September 17, 2021. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki is indeed a special show for the makers and Rubina Dilaik, as she broke the stereotypes by playing the role of a transgender. It started airing on May 30, 2016, and after having a successful run of five years, it will go off-air by the end of this month.

As the cast shot the last episode of Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Rubina Dilaik penned an emotional post on Instagram. She also shared a bunch of pictures with the actors from the sets of Shakti. Rubina wrote, "Its a new beginning for such a beautiful end....... #shakti and Saumya will always be the most cherished memories in the chapters of my life ...... thank you @msrashmi2002_ for all your unwavering faith in me and @colorstv for such a historical opportunity ♥️🙏🏼 and a big thank you to our audience for embracing us for 5+years 😊 #gratitude #rubinadilaik."

The post also features Kamya Panjabi, Cezanne Khan, Sudesh Berry, Simba Nagpal and others. Interestingly, Rubi and Kamya informed fans that they will come back soon. Looks like, the makers will come up with the second season of Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Talking about Rubina Dilaik, she starred in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki from the beginning. However, she took a break from the show and participated in Bigg Boss 14. Interestingly, after winning the Salman Khan show, the diva returned to the show and reprised her iconic character, Saumya. Shakti will be replaced by Bigg Boss 15, which will start on October 2, 2021.