WATCH: Rubina Dilaik Shines Light On 'Power Of Positivity' After Recovering From COVID-19 On Her Social Media

Rubina Dilaik, who recently recovered from coronavirus, has been sharing some happy moments from her hometown. The Bigg Boss 14 winner had tested positive for COVID-19 along with her sister Jyotika Dilaik and were in home quarantine together. A few days ago, the actress had shared a few pictures with her family and revealed that she had tested negative for the virus.

And now, Rubina has shared the importance of staying positive amid COVID-19 with her fans. The actress, in her recent Instagram post, decided to spread the 'power of positivity whilst making a special video chronicling her entire journey of isolation after she contracted the contagious virus.

Dilaik said in her message that she got inspired by stories of normal people helping each other amidst this scarce situation. The Shakti star stated that these acts of kindness is what should we should be focussing our energies on amid the crisis.

She said in her video, “I have got to know about these college students who gathered funds to feed people on street, these amazing bunch of doctors who have started free app for consultations, where people can go and check on their situation free of cost. So, such kind of acts really give me a hope about positivity and the good side where we can focus our energies on. I am very sure that this power of positivity is something that we should really focus on these times”.

Rubina further urged her fans to spread positivity and help those in need. “It is a request from me to all my beautiful people, to all my fans and followers that let’s just help each other, let’s just help someone next door, let’s just help our locals in whatever possible way and spread the power of positivity,” she added. Take a look!