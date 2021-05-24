YouTuber Carry Minati Trolls Bigg Boss Contestants; Rubina Dilaik's Best Moments In It Will Make You LOL

Ajey Nagar, who is popularly known as Carry Minati- a popular YouTuber, has great fan following on social media. He has around 30 million subscribers on YouTube. Ajey is known for roasting people and recently, he trolled Bigg Boss and contestants in his latest video.

In the video titled 'The Land of Bigg Boss', Ajey tells what is the use of doing Bigg Boss: The contestants don't get any big projects, but end up doing a few music videos, which the contestants themselves promote, and this cycle continues!

The video also features a few controversial, most-talked about and funny moments of Bigg Boss contestants- Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik. While Eijaz is trolled for his 'strategy', Jaan is trolled for his 'chipku' moments with Nikki and Jasmin is roasted for her most confusing 'emotions'. The hilarious part of the video is at the end, which is of the winner Rubina Dilaik! Well, you must not miss this for sure.

From Rubina shouting to save her actor-husband Abhinav during a task to the 'huh' moment (Rubina's reaction to Salman Khan announcing her as the winner), everything shown in the video is funny! Also, after Bigg Boss, how Rubina and Abhinav did Neha Kakkar's music video 'Marjaneya'- Ajey explains this in funny way that you can't stop laughing. He says, "Ab intezar karo Kakkar family ka phone ayega (Now wait for Kakkar family's phone call)," and then Ajey's dance moves, which is epic.

Also Read: Rubina Dilaik Tests Negative For COVID-19; Reveals Why She Will Not Do Khatron Ke Khiladi

The YouTuber shared Rubina's video (a part of his YouTube video) in his Instagram account and captioned it as, "New Video Out finally!!" Fans couldn't stop laughing! Take a look at a few comments.

Shubseditz: That dance at end😂.

Karn_thakur__: Carry = Legend 😍❤️.

Anuj_08official: Awesome.

Also Read: Jasmin Bhasin Feels Her Eviction In Bigg Boss 14 Was Bigger Than Anything That Happened On The Show

Real_mathira: 😂😂😂😂😂😂.

Kishan_gupta_143: Bhai ne big boss bol ke Kakkar parivar ki bhi le li😂😂😂.