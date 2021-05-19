Rubina Dilaik Reveals 5 Things That Helped With Her Speedy Recovery From COVID-19

Actor Rubina Dilaik seems to make a speedy recovery from COVID-19. She had earlier left fans worried when she had announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the actress is now on a quick road to recovery and has also shared a lovely post wherein she has listed down 5 things that helped her recover at a rapid pace from the virus.

The video has Rubina mentioning that she ate healthy during this phase. The actress could be seen binging on some nutritious food in the video. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress listed down the second point as staying hydrated. Here, she gave a glimpse of herself sipping onto her beverages.

Rubina gave the third solution as practising yoga that also helped her in her recovery. The Bigg Boss 14 winner can be seen meditating in the video while listing out this point. The fourth point given by the actress was having the medicines on time. She can be seen having her medications in the video. Lastly, Rubina stated that music was another thing that helped her recover. The actress can be seen enjoying some good music with her headphones on. Take a look at the video shared by her.

Rubina Dilaik also had an apt caption along with the same. The Choti Bahu actress wrote, "I quarantined for more than 19days. But, these are 5 things I did to help me speed up my recovery. Most important is to listen to your favourite music and be happy." Her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Manu Punjabi commented on the post calling her a "positive vibe."

Earlier Rubina had shared a heartfelt video wherein she had informed her fans that she has recovered 70 per cent from the virus. The actress also offered her gratitude to her fans for their prayers and wishes for her speedy recovery. Rubina Dilaik added that she saw the love that her fans showered on her on social media. The Jeanie Aur Juju actress credited her fans' prayers for her quick recovery. The actress thanked her parents, friends and her husband, Abhinav Shukla, for taking care of her and checking up on her during this phase.