Shehnaaz Gill Has Gone Completely Pale: Rahul Mahajan After Visiting Sidharth Shukla’s Residence

Several celebrities visited Sidharth Shukla's family, hours after the demise of the Balika Vadhu actor. Rahul Mahajan, who too visited Sidharth's family at his residence got to meet his mother. He said that although he had not met Sid for nearly a year, nothing had changed between them as both of them had spiritual connect that bonded them. He also revealed that he got to meet Shehnaaz Gill, who had gone completely pale.

The actor said he met Shehnaaz, who was recording her statement with police. He was quoted by TOI as saying, "She had gone completely pale as if a storm had just passed by and washed away everything."

Rahul revealed that Sidharth's father had also died of a heart attack and one does not need to talk about foul play although it is human nature to blame. He said that Sidharth was a different kind of person, who would not even like them mourning for him. He added that he met his mother, who is also such a strong woman. Rahul said that she had tears in her eyes, but she was strong and told him that 'death is obvious and but said itna jaldi nahi hona chahiye tha.' He further said that she is a mother and how can any mother see her son go away in her lifetime.

There have been reports of Sidharth spending long hours in gym. Regarding the same, Rahul clarified that the Bigg Boss 13 winner never exerted himself. He said, "He took time in the exercise and one and half hour workout was done in three hours so the question of exertion does not arise at all. Also his food habits were mostly vegetarian."

Rahul further said that whatever the post-mortem report it is they have lost one person the parent has lost her son, so how does it matter what the reason of death could be as the person is not going to comeback.

He added, "Even if it is due to medicine or fatigue that does not really matter now. Whatever the postmortem report it will be more for the media but it does not matter to the family they have lost him and the cremation has to happen."