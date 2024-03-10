Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Suchanti & Others WIN BIG

Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 Full Winners List: And so it begins! The eagerly awaited Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 has finally begun, much to the delight of Zee TV fans. Despite rumors suggesting its cancellation this year, causing concern among fandoms, those speculations have been proven false as the main event unfolded on February 21 and is currently being telecasted on the channel

ZEE RISHTEY AWARDS 2024 RED CARPET AND OTHER DETAILS

Year after year, talents from various Zee TV shows gather to celebrate achievements and recognize nominees across diverse categories. The likes of Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Rohit Suchanti, Aishwarya Khare, Arjit Taneja, Niharika Roy, Abrar Qazi, and many other celebrities graced the red carpet of ZRA 2024, exuding glamour and style.

With the ZEE Rishtey Awards 2024 main event currently airing on ZEE TV , fans are eagerly anticipating the announcement of winners across various categories.

Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 Winners: Shraddha Or Sriti Jha - Who Will Win Favorite Character Female Trophy?

ZEE RISHTEY AWARDS 2024 COMPLETE WINNERS LIST

ZEE Rishtey Awards 2024 OTT Release Date, Time: When, Where & How To Watch ZRA Online In Full HD?

The main event of the Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 has commenced on ZEE TV with Arjun Bijlani and Haarsh Limbachiyaa taking on hosting duties. Although the winners in the main categories are still awaiting announcement, Sana Sayyad, known for her role as Palki in Kundali Bhagya, has already secured the Best Beti Award. Also, Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja, and Rohit Suchanti are among the celebrities who won multiple awards. Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye won eight awards.

Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 Full Winners List:

Favourite Beti - Palki (Sana Sayyad for Kundali Bhagya)

Best Beta - Rishi (Rohit Suchanti for Bhagya Lakshmi) and Rajvansh (Abrar Qazi for Kumkum Bhagya)

Best Maa - Bhavani (Hemangi Kavi for Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye)

Best Pita - Beant Singh (Ikk Kudi Punjab Di)

Best Bahu - Radha (Neeharika Roy for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan)

Best Saas - Ambika (Manasi Joshi Roy for Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai)

Best Sasur - Mahesh Luthra (Naveen Saini for Kundali Bhagya)

Favourite Character (Male) - Rishi (Rohit Suchanti for Bhagya Lakshmi)

Favourite Character (Female) - Amruta (Sriti Jha for Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye)

Best Nayi Jodi - Amruta and Virat (Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja for Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye) and Subhan and Ibadat (Dheeraj Dhoopar and Yesha Rughani for Rabb Se Hai Duaa)

Favourite Jodi - Amruta and Virat (Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja for Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye)

Most Stylish Male - Virat (Arjit Taneja for Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye)

Most Stylish Female - Preeta (Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya)

Zee Rishtey Icon Award - Shabir Ahluwalia

Best Buzurg - Leelaben Rajgaur (Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai)

Best Bhai-Behen - Shaurya and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Bob for Kundali Bhagya)

Excellence In Storywriting - Nikita Dhond and team (Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye)

Excellence In Direction - Yusuf Farooq Ansari (Rabb Se Hai Duaa)

Iconic Dialogue - Aaj se marte dam tak, meri pehchaan meri aai se hoga by Amruta (Sriti Jha for Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye)

Most Viral Scene - Rishi and Lakshami death scene (Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare for Bhagya Lakshami)

(The list will be updated soon)

Keep watching this space for more updates!