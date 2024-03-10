Zee Rishtey Awards 2024 Full Winners List: Sriti Jha, Arjit Taneja, Rohit Suchanti & Others WIN BIG

Zee
Rishtey
Awards
2024
Full
Winners
List:
And
so
it
begins!
The
eagerly
awaited
Zee
Rishtey
Awards
2024
has
finally
begun,
much
to
the
delight
of
Zee
TV
fans.
Despite
rumors
suggesting
its
cancellation
this
year,
causing
concern
among
fandoms,
those
speculations
have
been
proven
false
as
the
main
event
unfolded
on
February
21
and
is
currently
being
telecasted
on
the
channel
ZEE
RISHTEY
AWARDS
2024
RED
CARPET
AND
OTHER
DETAILS
Year
after
year,
talents
from
various
Zee
TV
shows
gather
to
celebrate
achievements
and
recognize
nominees
across
diverse
categories.
The
likes
of
Sriti
Jha,
Shabir
Ahluwalia,
Dheeraj
Dhoopar,
Shraddha
Arya,
Paras
Kalnawat,
Sana
Sayyad,
Rohit
Suchanti,
Aishwarya
Khare,
Arjit
Taneja,
Niharika
Roy,
Abrar
Qazi,
and
many
other
celebrities
graced
the
red
carpet
of
ZRA
2024,
exuding
glamour
and
style.
With
the
ZEE
Rishtey
Awards
2024
main
event
currently
airing
on
ZEE
TV
,
fans
are
eagerly
anticipating
the
announcement
of
winners
across
various
categories.
The
main
event
of
the
Zee
Rishtey
Awards
2024
has
commenced
on
ZEE
TV
with
Arjun
Bijlani
and
Haarsh
Limbachiyaa
taking
on
hosting
duties.
Although
the
winners
in
the
main
categories
are
still
awaiting
announcement,
Sana
Sayyad,
known
for
her
role
as
Palki
in
Kundali
Bhagya,
has
already
secured
the
Best
Beti
Award.
Also,
Sriti
Jha,
Arjit
Taneja,
and
Rohit
Suchanti
are
among
the
celebrities
who
won
multiple
awards.
Kaise
Mujhe
Tum
Mil
Gaye
won
eight
awards.
Zee
Rishtey
Awards
2024
Full
Winners
List:
Favourite
Beti
-
Palki
(Sana
Sayyad
for
Kundali
Bhagya)
Best
Beta
-
Rishi
(Rohit
Suchanti
for
Bhagya
Lakshmi)
and
Rajvansh
(Abrar
Qazi
for
Kumkum
Bhagya)
Best
Maa
-
Bhavani
(Hemangi
Kavi
for
Kaise
Mujhe
Tum
Mil
Gaye)
Best
Pita
-
Beant
Singh
(Ikk
Kudi
Punjab
Di)
Best
Bahu
-
Radha
(Neeharika
Roy
for
Pyaar
Ka
Pehla
Naam:
Radha
Mohan)
Best
Saas
-
Ambika
(Manasi
Joshi
Roy
for
Kyunki
Saas
Maa
Bahu
Beti
Hoti
Hai)
Best
Sasur
-
Mahesh
Luthra
(Naveen
Saini
for
Kundali
Bhagya)
Favourite
Character
(Male)
-
Rishi
(Rohit
Suchanti
for
Bhagya
Lakshmi)
Favourite
Character
(Female)
-
Amruta
(Sriti
Jha
for
Kaise
Mujhe
Tum
Mil
Gaye)
Best
Nayi
Jodi
-
Amruta
and
Virat
(Sriti
Jha
and
Arjit
Taneja
for
Kaise
Mujhe
Tum
Mil
Gaye)
and
Subhan
and
Ibadat
(Dheeraj
Dhoopar
and
Yesha
Rughani
for
Rabb
Se
Hai
Duaa)
Favourite
Jodi
-
Amruta
and
Virat
(Sriti
Jha
and
Arjit
Taneja
for
Kaise
Mujhe
Tum
Mil
Gaye)
Most
Stylish
Male
-
Virat
(Arjit
Taneja
for
Kaise
Mujhe
Tum
Mil
Gaye)
Most
Stylish
Female
-
Preeta
(Shraddha
Arya
for
Kundali
Bhagya)
Zee
Rishtey
Icon
Award
-
Shabir
Ahluwalia
Best
Buzurg
-
Leelaben
Rajgaur
(Kyunki
Saas
Maa
Bahu
Beti
Hoti
Hai)
Best
Bhai-Behen
-
Shaurya
and
Rajveer
(Paras
Kalnawat
and
Baseer
Bob
for
Kundali
Bhagya)
Excellence
In
Storywriting
-
Nikita
Dhond
and
team
(Kaise
Mujhe
Tum
Mil
Gaye)
Excellence
In
Direction
-
Yusuf
Farooq
Ansari
(Rabb
Se
Hai
Duaa)
Iconic
Dialogue
-
Aaj
se
marte
dam
tak,
meri
pehchaan
meri
aai
se
hoga
by
Amruta
(Sriti
Jha
for
Kaise
Mujhe
Tum
Mil
Gaye)
Most
Viral
Scene
-
Rishi
and
Lakshami
death
scene
(Rohit
Suchanti
and
Aishwarya
Khare
for
Bhagya
Lakshami)