ZEE Rishtey Awards 2024 Telecast Date, Time: What To Expect From ZRA? Check DEETS Here

ZEE
Rishtey
Awards
2024
Update:
Having
entertained
viewers
with
stories
and
characters
that
have
found
a
place
in
everyone's
heart,
Zee
TV
is
all
set
to
enthrall
the
audience
yet
again
with
its
annual
celebration
of
the
Zee
Rishtey
Awards.
This
year,
with
Holi
just
around
the
corner,
what
better
platform
for
families
to
come
together
and
celebrate
the
festival
of
colours
than
this
exciting
awards
evening?
So,
get
set
for
a
splash
of
vibrant
colours
as
the
Zee
Kutumb
raises
a
toast
to
family
bonds
with
a
night
full
of
splendid
performances,
lively
banter,
and
light-hearted
pranks
because
-
BURA
NA
MAANO,
FAMILY
HAI!
ZEE
RISHTEY
AWARDS
2024:
CELEBS
BRING
ALIVE
HOLI
SPIRIT
The
evening
will
kick
off
with
lead
protagonists
from
Zee
TV's
primetime
lineup
seeking
blessings
from
Ram
Lalla.
However,
the
highlight
of
the
evening
will
undoubtedly
be
the
scintillating
dance
performances
by
your
beloved
Zee
TV
stars.
While
Radha-Mohan
(Neeharika
Roy
&
Shabir
Ahluwalia)
will
be
seen
playing
the
traditional
Brij
Ki
Holi,
the
fiery
chemistry
of
Shiv-Shakti
(Arjun
Bijlani
&
Nikki
Sharma)
and
Amruta-Virat
(Sriti
Jha
&
Arjit
Taneja)
as
they
bring
alive
the
spirit
of
Holi
with
sensuous
water
acts
is
bound
to
leave
audiences
awe-struck.
Viewers
can
also
look
forward
to
the
Holika
Dahan,
a
modern
theatrical
take
on
the
most
astonishing
mythological
story
ever
told,
narrated
by
Manoj
Muntashir,
with
lyrical
choreography,
in
which
good
triumphs
over
evil.
SPECIAL
TRIBUTE
TO
SHABIR
AHLUWALIA
AT
ZRA
2024
A
special
tribute
will
be
paid
to
the
industry
veteran
-
everyone's
favourite
Shabir
Ahluwalia,
who
will
complete
25
years
in
the
television
industry.
Shabir
will
be
honoured
with
the
first-ever
'Zee
Icon
Award'
in
a
touching
moment
where
he
will
be
surprised
on
stage
by
his
parents
and
wife
Kanchi
Kaul.
The
emotional
reactions
of
the
entire
family,
the
endearing
anecdotes
they
will
share
about
Shabir
as
a
person
and
the
actor's
humble
and
moving
acceptance
speech
will
surely
tug
at
your
heartstrings.
SRITI
JHA
AND
SHRADDHA
ARYA
TO
CO-HOST
ZRA
2024
SEGMENT
Adding
an
extra
layer
of
charm
to
the
night,
Sriti
Jha
and
Shraddha
Arya
will
co-host
a
fun
segment
of
Zee
Rishtey
Awards
for
the
first
time.
Their
on-stage
chemistry
will
infuse
infectious
energy
into
the
event,
making
it
a
memorable
night.
Equally
interesting
will
be
the
Pati
Patni
aur
Woh
act
where
you
will
see
the
love
triangles
across
Zee
TV's
popular
primetime
dramas
Kundali
Bhagya
and
Bhagya
Lakshmi
celebrated
through
a
trio
act
by
Rishi-Lakshmi-Malishka
(Rohit
Suchanti,
Aishwarya
Khare
and
Maera
Mishra)
and
Karan-Preeta-Nidhi
(Shakti
Anand,
Shraddha
Arya
&
Akanksha
Juneja).
WHO
WILL
WIN
ZEE
RISHTON
KI
PARAKH
AWARD?
While
Zee
Rishtey
Awards
will
be
celebrating
excellence
within
its
domain,
Zee
TV
will
also
be
recognizing
some
of
the
best
work
by
its
contemporary
channels
through
the
'Zee
Rishton
Ki
Parakh' Award.
Through
this
award,
Zee
TV
will
pay
homage
to
the
captivating
narratives
and
compelling
characters.
Among
the
notable
winners
were
Cockrow
Entertainment
and
Shaika
Films
for
their
work
on
'Ghum
Hai
Kisikey
Pyaar
Meiin',
Swastik
Productions
for
'Shiv
Shakti
-
Tap
Tyaag
Tandav'
and
Contiloe
Pictures
for
Taj:
Divided
by
Blood
and
Taj:
Reign
of
Revenge
as
the
Best
ZEE5
original
show.
In
a
heartwarming
gesture,
the
Zee
Kutumb
felicitated
the
hardworking
'spot
dadas'
from
across
all
Zee
TV
shows
at
the
Zee
Rishtey
Awards.
Actors
Shabir
Ahluwalia,
Arjun
Bijlani,
Arjit
Taneja
amongst
others
got
together
and
helped
them
get
into
dapper
suits,
a
mark
of
respect
for
their
tireless
efforts.
An
evocative
tribute
AV
that
was
played
during
the
ceremony
highlighted
the
indispensable
role
of
these
dadas,
whose
daily
rigor
and
countless
acts
of
support
make
shooting
for
long
hours
on
the
sets
feel
like
a
breeze
for
the
actors.
ZEE
RISHTEY
AWARDS
2024
TELECAST
DATE,
TIME:
WHEN
&
WHERE
TO
WATCH?
Get
ready
for
some
spectacular
performances,
emotional
moments,
and
infectious
energy
at
the
Danube
Properties
Zee
Rishtey
Awards
2024,
airing
at
7
PM
on
Sunday,
10th
March.
BURA
NA
MAANO,
FAMILY
HAI!