ZEE Rishtey Awards 2024 Telecast Date, Time: What To Expect From ZRA? Check DEETS Here

ZEE Rishtey Awards 2024 Update: Having entertained viewers with stories and characters that have found a place in everyone's heart, Zee TV is all set to enthrall the audience yet again with its annual celebration of the Zee Rishtey Awards. This year, with Holi just around the corner, what better platform for families to come together and celebrate the festival of colours than this exciting awards evening?

So, get set for a splash of vibrant colours as the Zee Kutumb raises a toast to family bonds with a night full of splendid performances, lively banter, and light-hearted pranks because - BURA NA MAANO, FAMILY HAI!

ZEE RISHTEY AWARDS 2024: CELEBS BRING ALIVE HOLI SPIRIT

The evening will kick off with lead protagonists from Zee TV's primetime lineup seeking blessings from Ram Lalla. However, the highlight of the evening will undoubtedly be the scintillating dance performances by your beloved Zee TV stars. While Radha-Mohan (Neeharika Roy & Shabir Ahluwalia) will be seen playing the traditional Brij Ki Holi, the fiery chemistry of Shiv-Shakti (Arjun Bijlani & Nikki Sharma) and Amruta-Virat (Sriti Jha & Arjit Taneja) as they bring alive the spirit of Holi with sensuous water acts is bound to leave audiences awe-struck.

Viewers can also look forward to the Holika Dahan, a modern theatrical take on the most astonishing mythological story ever told, narrated by Manoj Muntashir, with lyrical choreography, in which good triumphs over evil.

SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO SHABIR AHLUWALIA AT ZRA 2024

A special tribute will be paid to the industry veteran - everyone's favourite Shabir Ahluwalia, who will complete 25 years in the television industry. Shabir will be honoured with the first-ever 'Zee Icon Award' in a touching moment where he will be surprised on stage by his parents and wife Kanchi Kaul. The emotional reactions of the entire family, the endearing anecdotes they will share about Shabir as a person and the actor's humble and moving acceptance speech will surely tug at your heartstrings.

SRITI JHA AND SHRADDHA ARYA TO CO-HOST ZRA 2024 SEGMENT

Adding an extra layer of charm to the night, Sriti Jha and Shraddha Arya will co-host a fun segment of Zee Rishtey Awards for the first time. Their on-stage chemistry will infuse infectious energy into the event, making it a memorable night. Equally interesting will be the Pati Patni aur Woh act where you will see the love triangles across Zee TV's popular primetime dramas Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi celebrated through a trio act by Rishi-Lakshmi-Malishka (Rohit Suchanti, Aishwarya Khare and Maera Mishra) and Karan-Preeta-Nidhi (Shakti Anand, Shraddha Arya & Akanksha Juneja).

WHO WILL WIN ZEE RISHTON KI PARAKH AWARD?

While Zee Rishtey Awards will be celebrating excellence within its domain, Zee TV will also be recognizing some of the best work by its contemporary channels through the 'Zee Rishton Ki Parakh' Award. Through this award, Zee TV will pay homage to the captivating narratives and compelling characters. Among the notable winners were Cockrow Entertainment and Shaika Films for their work on 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', Swastik Productions for 'Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav' and Contiloe Pictures for Taj: Divided by Blood and Taj: Reign of Revenge as the Best ZEE5 original show.

In a heartwarming gesture, the Zee Kutumb felicitated the hardworking 'spot dadas' from across all Zee TV shows at the Zee Rishtey Awards. Actors Shabir Ahluwalia, Arjun Bijlani, Arjit Taneja amongst others got together and helped them get into dapper suits, a mark of respect for their tireless efforts. An evocative tribute AV that was played during the ceremony highlighted the indispensable role of these dadas, whose daily rigor and countless acts of support make shooting for long hours on the sets feel like a breeze for the actors.

ZEE RISHTEY AWARDS 2024 TELECAST DATE, TIME: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH?

Get ready for some spectacular performances, emotional moments, and infectious energy at the Danube Properties Zee Rishtey Awards 2024, airing at 7 PM on Sunday, 10th March. BURA NA MAANO, FAMILY HAI!