Sidharth Shukla Demise: Late Actor's Old Tweet On Death Resurfaces On Social Media

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away today (September 2, 2021) due to a massive heart attack leaving his fans and industry fraternity in shock. He was 40 and is now survived by his mother and two sisters. Post his death, now one of his old tweets on death has been resurfacing on social media.

Sidharth Shukla had tweeted on October 24, 2017, a cryptic tweet on death. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor had stated, "Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live." Take a look at the same.

Death is not the greatest loss in life .The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live..... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) October 24, 2017

Now his fans have been quoting the specific tweet and are mourning his loss. One of the fans shared the tweet and wrote, "U taught by us how to live life to its fullest, a smile on the darkest days,n now u left us in darkness, I know u will be watching us from above, we will always make u proud, the inspiration u have given us will always be within us, we will forever n beyond love u." While another fan wrote, "#SidharthShukla made us one big family is no more. We used to get scared and worried for one sprain, today getting the news of his postmortem. I don't know how death feels like but that will not be more painful than this. A part of us died today this place haunts now."

According to the ABP News, Siddharth Shukla had complained of chest pain at 3.30 am. He had asked for chilled water. He drank and slept. In the morning, Sidharth experienced chest pain and again asked for chilled water. At that time, all his family members called up their family doctor. While drinking water, the Balika Vadhu actor suddenly became unconscious. When the doctor arrived, he checked Sidharth's pulse and told family members to immediately rush him to the hospital, because he was not able to get his pulse. The family then moved him to a hospital where he was declared dead before admission. His close friends from the industry like Vikas Gupta, Asim Riaz, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Rashami Desai and others have visited his home to pay their last respects.