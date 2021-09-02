Sidharth Shukla Demise: Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra Says ‘I Am Feeling Numb’

TV actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise left everyone in shock. Many celebrities have been mourning the Bigg Boss 13 winner's demise on social media. Not only celebrities, but Sidharth fans also expressed shock over his sudden demise.

Amidst all, Paras Chhabra, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13 with Sidharth Shukla released a statement with media, in which he mourned his demise and said that he is feeling sad that he couldn't be with him during his last moments. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist said, "I am unaware of what should I speak at this moment. I am in shock since the news has been out. The time I got to know about it, I couldn't believe that this has happened and I am still not able to process it. I am feeling numb. I wish I could visit him for the very last time but unfortunately, I am in Chandigarh at the moment. I wish God gives his family and close ones all the strength."

"We shared an extremely good bond in Bigg Boss house and I am getting all the flashbacks of good old days. In the BB house also, he had done something unexpected for me which had got me into tears and today again he left us all unexpectedly and I am in tears again. I was so happy to see him do good for himself, it's sad to see him go like this. I am going to pray for his soul. Hope he rests in peace," Paras concluded.

For the unversed, Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla shared a strong bond of friendship in Bigg Boss 13 house. The duo used to support each other during the game. However, his demise indeed left the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame Paras heartbroken.

Talking about the latest development, the doctors of Cooper Hospital have started the post-mortem of Sidharth Shukla and will soon release the statement with the media. Stay tuned for updates!