Sidharth Had Undergone Treatment For His Feet; Trainer: His Stomach Had Begun Bloating Because Of Steroids

Sidharth Shukla's untimely death indeed shocked everyone. His fans as well as celebrities couldn't digest the news of his demise due to a heart attack as he was a fitness freak and always took good care of his health. Ever since the news of his demise came out, many people started wondering about the cause of his death.

Amidst all, Sidharth Shukla's gym trainer recently had a conversation with Times of India, in which he said that the actor had undergone treatment for his feet a couple of months ago. He revealed that he had twisted his feet and was prescribed antibiotics by a neurologist from Kokilaben Hospital. Trainer Sonu Chourasia said, "This was about two months ago and he took a break of 15 days as the doctors told him not to exert his feet. And that time he did tell me that his stomach had begun bloating because of the steroids and had to do something about it."

Sonu also said that Sidharth had rejoined training after treatment but he still had a problem. The trailer further added, "He still had a problem as he could only do straight running but sideways was difficult so we had to do some physio exercises to correct it."

Sidharth Shukla further revealed that the actor loved the authentic way of bodybuilding. He used to follow his regime with weight training and cardio as he didn't want to put pressure on his body. Several reports state that his alleged overexertion of workouts could be the reason behind Sidharth Shukla's death.

To such reports, Sonu said, "Overexertion happens to only those who are irregular in their fitness training, for Sidharth it was his way of life and was totally involved in it. Unlike those who often followed trends when it comes to diet, he was against any kind of crash diet and loved home-cooked food especially prepared by his mother."

According to the latest update, Sidharth Shukla's postmortem's initial report will be released today and his mortal remains will be handover to his family at 11 am. The last rites will take place today (September 3, 2021) afternoon.