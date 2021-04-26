Sidharth Shukla's Hilarious Comment On Shehnaaz Gill's Latest Video Will Make You LOL

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill make an adorable pair and fans love to watch them together. Although they are not seen on-screen, the duo is quite active on social media and keeps their fans updated with their latest pictures and videos. The couple's cute banter is what that no one likes to miss!

Recently, Shehnaaz shared a promotional video in which she was seen promoting mobile phone. Interestingly, she was seen speaking in English, which grabbed not just fans, but her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth's attention!

Shehnaaz was seen in two avatars in the video and in both, she looked gorgeous. Many fans commented on her post and made remarks on her English, but it was Sidharth's hillarious response that caught everyone's attention. He commented, "Kya angrezi boli hai Bawa ... ekdam jhakas !! 👌🏻."

Many loved Sidharth's response and shared laughing out loud and heart emojis. Take a look at a few comments:

Kiran_pargai_mehara: @realsidharthshukla hayyyyyyyyyyy😍😍😍.

Neertanwar4: @realsidharthshukla o god we love u both.

Sidnaazis: @realsidharthshukla aaj kia piaar a rha hay.

Lost_illusion35: @realsidharthshukla oooo sidharthhh❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Radhika28.02: @realsidharthshukla sikhayi bhi toh aapne hi hai😂😍.

Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Continues To Rule The Chart; Super Dancer Chapter 4 Replaces Indian Idol 12

A few days ago, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were in the news for their posts on social media. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor had taken a stand for Shehnaaz when a paparazzo made a comment on Shehnaaz's poor video quality. Sidharth had replied that it was shot on the best possible phone for her fans.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Gives Befitting Reply To Paparazzo Who Questioned Shehnaaz Gill's Phone Quality

Although many fans loved when Sidharth came to Sana's rescue, a few of them doubted that either Shehnaaz's video was recorded by him or she might have shot the video using Sid's mobile.