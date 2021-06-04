Sidharth Shukla Promotes ALTBalaji’s Romance Drama Broken But Beautiful 3 On The Sets Of Dance Deewane!

Such has been the craze and popularity of ALTBalaji’s latest romance drama Broken But Beautiful 3 that the viewers have started calling the lead actors of the show - Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee by their respective characters' names – Agastya and Rumi.

Riding high on the super success of the third season, Sidharth Shukla, who has won huge accolades for his stupendous performance, recently visited the sets of the popular dance reality show Dance Deewane. He visited the popular dance reality show to promote the third season of Broken But Beautiful, which the viewers have hugely appreciated, entertainment fraternity and critics alike.

The makers of the dance reality show extended a heartfelt invitation to Sidharth to grace their show, as he thoroughly enjoyed the performances by the talented contestants and also shared a few interesting, inspiring and fun anecdotes with them.

The Broken But Beautiful franchise is a favourite with viewers because it takes them on a relatable journey of love, longing, and heartbreak. It is the love story of Agastya & Rumi. Agastya, an aspiring director, falls in love with Rumi Desai, his muse. Their worlds are different, and they also want different things, making a perfect recipe for heartache.

The show has made a record of 100K+ searches in google trends in a day and has seen unprecedented views on the platform, drawing rave reviews from critics and fans. Given the tremendous buzz, the show featured on both Ormax Top OTT originals of the week even before its launch and on the Streaming Top 5 List within two days of its launch, displaying its audience love.

Broken But Beautiful 3 is streaming now on the ALTBalaji app.