Simba Nagpal Setting New Standards For Bigg Boss Contestants? Audience Liking Calm Over Calamity?
Actor Simba Nagpal who's known for his hit television show, Shakti, is currently locked up in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actor who's known for his calm and composed personality is winning hearts by just 'being himself'. In a show which is known for high-intensity drama and controversies, the actor has been seen at his very best even in chaotic situations.
In the recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, the actor was lauded for his non-aggressive and calm nature. Talking about Simba's performance on the show, host Salman Khan, said "Simba's fan following has sky-rocketed since the time he made his way into the Bigg Boss house, all because of his personality. It's not necessary to be aggressive, cuss or fight in order to gain footage. Simba doesn't even have enemies in the house"
He
further
added,
"Simba
has
managed
to
make
some
strong
relations
in
the
house
and
that's
why
became
a
valuable
member
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house".
In
the
same
episode,
the
handsome
actor
even
read
out
a
poetry
written
by
him
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
He recited, "Shorgul duniya, gumnaam aawaaz,
gunjegi jo waadiyo me, uski dahaad
Dil me jo hai baat kaid, maun hai aaj
Niklenge nakaab, bigdenge haalaath,
hoga parda faash, jab hoga paar bardaash ka inteha"
Bigg Boss 15 November 13 Highlights: Salman Khan Blasts Pratik Sehajpal, Kartik Aaryan Enters The Show
Bigg Boss 15: Sana Makbul Supports Rajiv Adatia; Says 'He Can Never Be Biased Towards Anyone'
The talented actor was also found singing and humming in the Bigg Boss house, and on multiple occasions also holding fun acting workshops with co-contestants. Well, it certainly looks like Simba is setting new standards for the Bigg Boss contestants by winning hearts with his positive and humble self.