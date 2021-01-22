Surbhi Chandna Is A Sight For Sore Eyes As She Brings Back The Retro Glam

Surbhi Chandna is one celeb who never fails to share some stunning pictures and videos of herself with her die-hard fans. The actor is currently enticing her fans in the supernatural drama, Naagin 5. Recently, Surbhi took to her social media to share her reel wherein she can be seen giving complete retro vibes.

The video has Surbhi Chandna sporting a sleeveless checkered blouse which she has paired with a deep orange saree. The actor has further paired the look with dangler juhmkas, bindi and orange as well as golden bangles. Her lovely curls and naughty expressions are making her look like a visual delight. The video has the song, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Main crooned by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar playing in the background. Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile, fans love Surbhi Chandna's stint as Adi Naagin in the show. Her chemistry with Sharad Malhotra is grabbing several eyeballs with every episode. The actor is also becoming a trendsetter by donning stunning sarees on the show.

