The Gurmeet Choudhary Foundation Opens First Post COVID-19 Care Centre In Bihar

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has now become a household name for any direct help related to Covid patients, their families and now even for post covid care. After helping many cities directly or indirectly, the actor now lent support to his hometown Bihar (Bettiah). The handsome young man has always been vocal about the emotions he has towards his hometown of Bihar.

Taking his cause a mile further, The Gurmeet Choudhary Foundation has launched a specialised care centre in his hometown, Bihar, and this is the first of its kind to open in the state. The Gurmeet Choudhary Foundation has associated with 4 other NGO's namely Sankalp Ninty Five, Ganga Foundation, Ram Krishna Vivekanand Educational Society and Saubhagya Mahila Uthan Samiti and they have all united in their efforts to make the centre functional. The centre pledges to help patients with Post Covid trauma and the ailments that come along with it such as breathing difficulties, weaknesses in the body, lungs and heart issues and several other side effects. In addition, the centre will also provide oxygen support in the form of concentrators and other essential services to patients to help them cope with the damage that Covid has done to them. It is crucial to note that this is the very first Post Covid Specialised Care Centre to open in Bihar (Bettiah)

Speaking on the same, Gurmeet stated that, "Firstly I want to thank Sankalp Ninty Five, Ganga Foundation, Ram Krishna Vivekanand Educational Society and Saubhagya Mahila Uthan Samiti, it wouldn't have been possible without them. They have done a fantastic job in making this possible. Today, we have seen the widespread damage that covid can do to the human body. Science has advanced and every day we are learning more and more about the side effects of Covid and ailments that follow which can be as deadly as the disease itself such as Black Fungus, low oxygen levels, lung erosion and damage and unfortunately, the list goes on. The fight against COVID-19 does not end with a mere negative report. One has to heal the body and this can only be done via monitored and specialised care and that is what this Post Covid Care Centre aims to do. We will empower and equip doctors to deal with a specialised form of care and the focus will be on post covid issues. This is the first of its kind in Bihar (Bettiah)and we hope more such centres can open across the nation."

While the situation across the country has improved marginally, it is thanks to COVID warriors like Gurmeet that one can have hope for a safer, healthier and Covid free India.