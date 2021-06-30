The Kapil Sharma Show: Has Kapil Sharma Hiked His Fee Ahead Of His Show's Return?

The Kapil Sharma Show has been grabbing the headlines since a while now. There are reports that Kapil Sharma and his team might be back soon with the new season. As per reports, the new season will have a new format and will include new talents. Latest report suggests that Kapil Sharma has hiked his fees!

According to reports, the comedian-actor, who was charging Rs 30 lakh per episode to host the show till its last season, has now increased his fee per episode to Rs 50 lakh. In other words, earlier his charge was Rs 60 lakh a week, but now his fees will be Rs 1 crore per week.

Take a look at fees of other cast members of TKSS!

As per Zeebiz report, Krushna Abhishek, who plays the role of Sapna in the show, charges Rs 10-12 lakh per episode while Chandan Prabhakar, who plays the role of Chandu- the tea-seller, takes home Rs 7 lakh per episode.

Kiku Sharda, who dons several avatars like Bachcha Yadav and Bumper in the show, reportedly charges Rs 5 lakh per episode.

While Sumona Chakravarti, who is seen as Bhoori in the show, reportedly gets Rs 6-7 lakh per episode and Bharti Singh, who is seen as Titli Yadav, Guddu and Khammo Bua, apparently charges Rs 10-12 lakh per episode.

Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as special judge in the show, apparently takes home Rs 10 lakh per episode.

Meanwhile, recently there were reports that Archana has quit the show. However, the actress clarified that she is a part of the show and people might have assumed so, as she is doing web series.