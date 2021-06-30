The Kapil Sharma Show: Has Kapil Sharma Hiked His Fee Ahead Of His Show's Return?

The
Kapil
Sharma
Show
has
been
grabbing
the
headlines
since
a
while
now.
There
are
reports
that
Kapil
Sharma
and
his
team
might
be
back
soon
with
the
new
season.
As
per
reports,
the
new
season
will
have
a
new
format
and
will
include
new
talents.
Latest
report
suggests
that
Kapil
Sharma
has
hiked
his
fees!
According
to
reports,
the
comedian-actor,
who
was
charging
Rs
30
lakh
per
episode
to
host
the
show
till
its
last
season,
has
now
increased
his
fee
per
episode
to
Rs
50
lakh.
In
other
words,
earlier
his
charge
was
Rs
60
lakh
a
week,
but
now
his
fees
will
be
Rs
1
crore
per
week.
Take
a
look
at
fees
of
other
cast
members
of
TKSS!
As
per
Zeebiz
report,
Krushna
Abhishek,
who
plays
the
role
of
Sapna
in
the
show,
charges
Rs
10-12
lakh
per
episode
while
Chandan
Prabhakar,
who
plays
the
role
of
Chandu-
the
tea-seller,
takes
home
Rs
7
lakh
per
episode.
Kiku
Sharda,
who
dons
several
avatars
like
Bachcha
Yadav
and
Bumper
in
the
show,
reportedly
charges
Rs
5
lakh
per
episode.
While
Sumona
Chakravarti,
who
is
seen
as
Bhoori
in
the
show,
reportedly
gets
Rs
6-7
lakh
per
episode
and
Bharti
Singh,
who
is
seen
as
Titli
Yadav,
Guddu
and
Khammo
Bua,
apparently
charges
Rs
10-12
lakh
per
episode.
Archana
Puran
Singh,
who
replaced
Navjot
Singh
Sidhu
as
special
judge
in
the
show,
apparently
takes
home
Rs
10
lakh
per
episode.