‘Rubina Dilaik Is Insecure About Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Popularity’ Says This Celeb

Bigg Boss 14 recently saw TV actor, Devoleena Bhattacharjee enter the show as Eijaz Khan's proxy. However, Devoleena who was known for supporting contestant, Rubina Dilaik could not connect with her on the show. Recently, Devoleena's Saath Nibhana Saathiya co-star and friend Kajal Pisal addressed this issue and revealed that Rubina might be insecure about Devoleena's popularity.

Kajal Pisal stated that even though Devoleena Bhattacharjee tried to connect with Rubina Dilaik, the latter rebuked her friendship. Kajal also added that Rubina's attitude is proving that two actors cannot be friends. Speaking to ETimes, Kajal revealed that, 'I feel Devoleena tried to connect with Rubina. She was supporting her before entering the house. But I feel Rubina couldn't take her as a friend. It's so clear she doesn't want to be friends with Devo. Rubina wants to rule. She is proving that two popular actresses can't be friends. She might be insecure about Devoleena's popularity.'

Kajal further expressed her shock when Devoleena Bhattacharjee ended up in the bottom two along with Vikas Gupta. The actor also stated that Devoleena is doing much better than contestant Nikki Tamboli in the show. Talking about this, she said, 'I couldn't believe that Devoleena was at bottom two in votes with Vikas. She is doing better than Nikki Tamboli, who was also nominated. Devo might have got support from Eijaz and her fans as well. Devoleena is not irritating like Nikki. She is fun and sweet. I have worked with her in Saathiya, where I played her sautan and now we are friends. I remember she was so kind. I feel she is strong to fight people who bully her unnecessarily. She knows to show them their place whenever needed.'

Talking about Devoleena Bhattacharjee's stint inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, the actor had got into an ugly fight with Arshi Khan in the latest episode. Devoleena has also grabbed some eyeballs for her constant fights with Nikki Tamboli. The actor is expected to bid adieu to the Bigg Boss house when Eijaz Khan returns to the show sometime next week.

