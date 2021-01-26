Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Mahira Sharma Is Upset With This Trend On Bigg Boss 14

The current season of Bigg Boss 14 is ranking high when it comes to entertainment and interesting twists and turns. However, it has witnessed a never-seen-before trend of the contestants going out and re-entering inside the Bigg Boss house. It seems like this has not gone down well with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma. She recently revealed how this trend is not acceptable.

Mahira Sharma revealed about the re-entering trend on Bigg Boss 14 in an interview with Pinkvilla stating, 'This trend is not acceptable as per the format of the show. The audience connects with someone for the long term, thinking them to be in the race of winning the trophy. In mid of leaving and re-entering the show, audience connection gets lost. So I love my season and I am not in for this trend.'

The actor also revealed Rakhi Sawant as one of her favourite contestants of the season. She said, 'Rakhi Sawant is the most entertaining person in the house. I have seen some of her show clips and I feel she is truly entertaining.' Mahira also stated how the lockdown did not affect the amount of work coming her way or her popularity. She said, 'Not at all, I am thankful to Bigg Boss our stardom continues. We have been doing the maximum amount of work during this lockdown. I am thankful to God that I have got this opportunity and popularity is increasing day by day.' Mahira Sharma was known on Bigg Boss 14 for her closeness to the contestant, Paras Chhabra whom she is also rumoured to be dating currently.

