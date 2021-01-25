Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat to go out on a date with Aly Goni; Latter Promises Her The Same

Actor-politician Sonali Phogat who was seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14 recently saw her journey end inside the house. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla announced the contestant's eviction. Sonali was seen getting teary-eyed as she bid her close friends inside the house farewell.

While all the other contestants gave in warm wishes for Sonali Phogat as she exited the house, one of the most special messages came from Aly Goni. Aly promises Sonali that he will be going out on a date with her once they exit the Bigg Boss house. It is not a hidden fact that Sonali had expressed her liking towards Aly in the past few episodes on the show. Apart from that, Rahul Vaidya could be seen breaking down while Sonali was leaving the house.

Meanwhile, a source close to Sonali Phogat's family had revealed to Spotboye that the politician's family members were not happy with her ongoing love angle with Aly. They had further revealed that they do not wish to highlight this from the show. Apart from that, Sonali also grabbed headlines for her fights with contestants, Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat Has A Breakdown, Pleads Bigg Boss To Send Her Home

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat's Friend Hints Her Love Angle With Aly Goni To Be Fake