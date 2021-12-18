Vipul Roy & Melis Atici To Get Married In February; The Couple Is Planning A Destination Wedding!

Vipul Roy, who was all set to get married to his US-based fiancee Melis Atici in the month of August last year, had to postpone his plans due to the pandemic situation. He had revealed that they were planning to finalise the wedding date and venue after his fiancee return from US. He had also said that her entire family was planning to fly down to India, but due to the pandemic, everything changed.

As per TOI report, the actor is all set to get married to Melis on February 13. Apparently, the wedding functions will be preceded by the haldi, sangeet and mehndi ceremonies. The report also suggested that the couple is planning a destination wedding, but venue is yet to be decided.

Apparently, Melis' tourist visa has been approved by the Indian embassy and she will be return to Mumbai in a few weeks. A source revealed that the actor do not want any undue attention on his personal life.

The source was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "He is finalising the venue details and does not want undue attention on his personal life because his fiancée is coming back to India after two years, and he has been waiting for this moment for a long time."

Kundali Bhagya Actress Mansi Srivastava All Set To Get Married To Boyfriend Kapil Tejwani in January?

Vivian Dsena Is In Love Again? Actor Plans To Take The Plunge Soon?

Earlier, in an interview with BT, the actor has said that he has been in touch with Melis regularly through video calls and they break down often as they haven't been apart for so long.

Meanwhile, Vipul and Melis have been in a relationship for the past five years. The couple got engaged in August 2019 in a small ceremony in Istanbul. Melis went to meet her family in San Francisco in February 2020.