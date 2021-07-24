Yeh Hai Chahatein: Sargun Talks About TRPs; Says Lot Of Things Are In Store & Secrets Will Be Unveiled In Show

Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi's Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the popular shows on television. Of late, the show has been doing well, which is evident on TRP chart, as it is among one of the top 5 shows. Recently, while talking to India-Forums, Sargun, who plays the role of Dr Preesha, spoke about TRPs, upcoming twists and about her journey in the show.

Regarding the ratings, the actress feels that TRPs depicts how successful the show is. The actress was quoted by the portal as saying, "TRPs do mean a lot to us, because for me, I think that is what lets you know as to how is the show doing and if people are watching the show and if people are liking the show. It is the TRPs that determine how much is the show popular, if the storyline is being liked and if the twists are striking a chord, etc. At the end, it is your show, so it is always close to the heart."

About the upcoming twists in the show, Sargun said that a lot of things are in store and a lot of secrets will be unveiled in the show.

She said, "A lot of twists and turns have followed, and a lot of them are ahead. One thing that I have noticed is that they love to see 'Rusha' together if they see Rudraksh and Preesha separately, it looks like they can't tolerate that, so a lot of things are in store, and secrets will be unveiled, and the way the story is going and the reviews that we've been receiving, it seems to be going good, and that is what will continue as well."

About her journey in the show, the actress said that Yeh Hai Chahatein is her favourite show and added that she has gradually worked hard and become better. She further added that all her co-actors and the team are really good, and everyone is family. Sargun concluded by saying that YHC is close to her heart.