Kundali Bhagya SPOILER Alert! Show To Take Major LEAP; Preeta-Karan To Be Blessed With Twins! (More Details)

Kundali Bhagya is one of the popular shows on television. In the initial few months of this year, the show was one among the top 5 shows on the TRP chart. However, from a past few weeks, the show is out of top 5 slot. Since the show is struggling to get back to top slot, the makers introduced a small leap of three months recently. However, that too didn't change the ratings. Now, the makers are planning to take a major leap.

It is being said that post leap, Preeta and Karan will be blessed with twins and the show's later episodes will revolve around the new generation.

Regarding the leap, a source was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "The makers recently took a small leap after which Preeta and Karan were shown expecting their child. And now, Preeta will deliver twins. Post which another leap will be shown where the kids will be all grown-up and the story will revolve around their generation. The cast has already been informed about the development and the audience will get to witness few new faces in the show."

Shaheer Sheikh, Harshad Chopda To Sidharth Shukla- Actors Who Grabbed Headlines In First Half Of 2021

About why the decision of major leap is being taken, the source added, "Kundali Bhagya was ruling the TRP chart ever since it went on-air but since a long time, it has experienced a dip in its viewership. This leap looks like just another attempt by the makers to get the show back in the race."

Divyanka Tripathi, Rubina Dilaik To Shehnaaz Gill- TV Actresses Who Rocked First Half Of 2021

Well, we wonder if this will work as Preeta and Karan are 'jaan' of the show and fans love it because of PreRan. Also, it has to be recalled that the makers worked the same trick with Kumkum Bhagya and were focusing on Abhi-Pragya's daughters' Rhea and Prachi and their love lives. But fans still love to watch Abhi and Pragya. The show is majorly working because of AbhiGya.