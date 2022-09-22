Adil Durrani Says Rakhi Sawant Is Insecure In Their Relationship, Thinks He In Touch With His Ex-Girlfriend

Controversy’s favourite child Rakhi Sawant has off lately been in the news for her relationship with boyfriend Adil Durrani. The duo has been painting the town red with their romance, ever since they confirmed their relationship. They are also often spotted by the paparazzi and are seen opening up about their union and marriage plans in front of the media.

However, Adil has now revealed that they are postponing their nuptials because of the actress’ insecurity. In a recent interview with Telly Chakkar, Durrani shared that Sawant is very 'insecure' as she feels he still keeps in touch with his ex-girlfriend. It must be noted Rakhi is very keen on marriage. But Adil is of the opinion that until the actress does not become secure about him, he can’t marry her.

He told the portal, “Rakhi keeps doubting me and she thinks I am in contact with my ex-girlfriend. When I go to Mysore to my home town, she sends people to check on me and I am afraid that when now only she is so insecure then post marriage things would be bad as families would be involved. That’s why I am postponing the wedding. Until Rakhi doesn’t become secure I cannot marry her.”

Meanwhile, Rakhi has even expressed her desire to get married to Adil in the upcoming season of Salman Khan Bigg Boss. The actress, who considers the superstar as her brother, was seen telling that she wants him to convince Adil’s parents of their marriage. It must be noted that Rakhi had participated in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant alongside her ex-husband Ritesh Singh. The duo later parted ways after coming out of the glasshouse.